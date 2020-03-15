Wanting freedom among causes of teen runaways

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanting freedom is among the major factors children and teenagers run away from home, according to the police.

Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director ACP Choo Lily said out of the total 1,302 cases of missing children, involving those aged between 12 and 15 last year, 662 of them ran away from home because they wanted freedom from family or guardians.

“Apart from wanting freedom, another cause for teenage runaways is peer group influence, involving 184 cases, and family problems, involving 170 cases.

“There are also cases of teenagers running away with their lovers or their mother or father, in the case of divorced parents, and some run away from home because they have no interest in studying and wanted to work," she said in a recent interview with Bernama.

She said there were also cases of children running away from shelter homes.

These missing teenagers, when found by the police, refused to return to their family because they are comfortable with their their newfound lives, she added.

Choo said out of the 1,302 cases of missing children that were reported, 1,186 of them had been found.

She said Johor had the highest number of missing children cases in 2019, involving 193 people, followed by Selangor (189), Sabah (182) and Sarawak (115).

On the National Urgent Response Alert or NUR Alert that was launched in 2007, she said the system was effective and helped the police in tracking down the victims fast.

“Through this Nur Alert, we are able to trace the victims fast with information provided by the public,” she added.

She said parents or guardians should report to the police immediately upon realising their children missing.

They need not have to wait for 24 hours to do so as in the case of an adult missing, she added. -- BERNAMA