IIUM postpones opening ceremony of foundation centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) has postponed the opening ceremony of its foundation centre in Kuantan, Pahang, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ceremony, initially scheduled for next Wednesday was to be officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

It is now postponed following advice from the Ministry of Health, according to IIUM's Kuantan campus director Prof Dr Kamaruzzaman Yunus.

While preparations have been made, Dr Kamaruzzaman said they are prioritising the health of guests as the ceremony would have seen the attendance of some 300 including officers and staff of IIUM Gombak and Kuantan.

Also postponed is the renaming ceremony of the IIUM Kuantan campus hospital set to happen this month.

"Apart from these two major events, we are also postponing several other programmes. This included the Kampungku Run which was supposed to have taken place yesterday.

"Other events postponed are international congresses involving locals and foreigners this month," he said.

Dr Kamaruzzaman apologised on behalf of the organisers on the postponements.