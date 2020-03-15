MBO Cinemas implementing 'social distancing'

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting yesterday, MBO Cinemas have been implementing "Social Distance Seating", to ensure the safety of its moviegoers.

MBO Cinemas in a Facebook post said the move was to ensure its cinema areas and hall are safe and clean.

“We are now implementing "Social Distance Seating" at MBO Cinemas nationwide. There will be a gap between alternate rows and every two seats.

“Audiences will be able to pick a seat further from each other at a safer distance,” the statement read.

The cinema said hand sanitisers will be located near the usher point and nearby KECIL hall and moviegoers are free to use them whenever necessary.

“Antiseptic wipes are provided upon request at the usher point. You may request one from our friendly cinema crew before entering the movie hall.

“Use it to wipe your hands or seat for extra precaution,” it said.

The move has garnered praised from users.

Facebook user Amos Tls said: “Very professional! Do something better than nothing.”

Leow Mimie said: At least you do some precaution steps. (Really) appreciate it and please use alcohol to clean up your hall every day.”

Another user Sim Chee Wei said; “Well done MBO Cinemas.”

