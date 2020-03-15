Christchurch attack: Healing but the pain remains

KUALA LUMPUR: Christchurch mass shooting survivor, Rahimi Ahmad is grateful to all, especially his family for helping him through his rehabilitation from the tragedy.

The 43-year-old who currently resides in Christchurch, is still undergoing physiotherapy and several other follow-up treatments at the Burwood Hospital.

In addition, his son is continuing with his studies there as well.

“From the incident, I could feel the love and affection from the New Zealand people, especially those of the same religion from across the world. I apologise if I could not list all their names. Thank your for helping us.

“Alhamdulillah, even though my injuries have not healed yet, as I still can't move my right leg but with prayers and encouragement from my wife, children, family, friends and others, it is very stimulating and motivating.

“Sometimes the wound in the area in which I was shot still has stabbing pains and burning sensations.

“However, I am also very fortunate that the company where I work is concerned with my health,” he said.

Rahimi acknowledged that his eldest son Ahmad Razif was still traumatised from the incident.

On March 15 last year, an attack at 1.40pm (local time) on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand killed 49 people and injured 40, including three Malaysians.

Apart from Rahimi, two other Malaysians injured in the attack were Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 43, of Alor Setar, Kedah and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 47, of Shah Alam, Selangor.

The late Mohd Haziq, 17, the second son of Mohd Tarmizi, was among the casualties in the attack at the Al Noor Mosque.