Stress-free in a tiny home

Tuaran: Seated in the room in her 140-sq-ft home, Sheena Sonnia Yee, 26, could not contain her joy at finally being able to move into her Instagrammable dream house with minimalist decor and indoor plants.

The white house has a porch overlooking an organic garden. A step into the living space, one is greeted by a warm and cosy feeling.

The Sino Dusun woman designed her home in such a way that it is practical for young adults, who are venturing into living a quality life with less clutter while having financial freedom.

“When I was studying in Australia, I learnt about the minimalist lifestyle. I saw people living a simple life in small houses. I have always loved tiny things and cute little cottages,” she said at her house.

“So, I brought that (minimalist) lifestyle here. Then, I started watching YouTube videos about the tiny house movement and was inspired by it. I started sketching a design on a piece of paper and asked my family if I could do it. They were very supportive.

The rustic-themed kitchen cabinets are designed by Yee herself.

“When I started this project, I was thinking about how I could own a house without spending too much. So, I thought, why not build a tiny house with only the necessities?”

Yee studied maritime logistic in Australia. She returned to Malaysia in 2018 and helped her family, who runs a hardware supply business in Kiulu.

Spending only about RM30,000, she constructed her cosy house on a plot of land just next to her family home. She started in April last year before moving in early this year.

Her home features a small open space that connects to the kitchen and a staircase leading to an open attic with a king-sized bed. There is also a small panel roof glass to allow natural light to come in.

Suiting her minimal lifestyle, Yee practises reusing and opts for secondhand kitchen tools and homeware. She also designed a pullout closet and secret compartments under the stairs to keep her belongings in place.

To give an idea how tiny the home is, the living room can take only six adults. Yee said a small living space would not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“A lot of people like to build big houses but to me, living in a small space is enough to meet your needs. Even our ancestors once lived in a sulap (small hut). But as time goes by, everyone loves modern stuff that we keep forgetting about living a simpler way.

Indoor plants and minimal decor liven up the tiny living space.

“With this house, I get to save money, focus on my health, and build my relationship with friends and family. Now I know what I love the most and there is no stress.”

Having achieved her goal of owning a house, Yee hoped to promote the tiny space lifestyle to those interested and inspire more people to join the movement.

“It’s an investment. If you already have land, build instead of buy. I will say go slow with the process because building a tiny home takes a lot of patience as you need to find the right materials and builders to achieve your vision.”

When Yee is not working, she spends time in her garden or watches television in her cosy living space.

“I am content with my life.”