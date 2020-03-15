Shorter visiting hours at HUSM, Negri Sembilan government hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: The visiting hours at government hospitals in Negri Sembilan and the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kelantan have been shortened, effective today, inline with the directive issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

The move was taken following the spread of Covid-19 in the country and as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of infection among patients, visitors and hospital staff.

In NEGRI SEMBILAN, Acting State Health director Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said the number of visitors will also be limited and children below the age of 12 would not be allowed at the hospital for visiting.

“The visiting hours have been shortened from 1pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 7pm every day, including on public holidays,” he said.

In KELANTAN, HUSM director Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Sukari Halim, in a statement, said the shorter visiting hours is effective today and applicable on public holidays and weekends, which is Friday and Saturday in the state.

Effective today, the visiting hours at HUSM is from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6.30pm, with only two visitors allowed for a patient at one time and children below the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter as visitors, he added.

He said visitors with symptoms of influenza, like sore throat, cough, flu, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea would not be allowed in the wards, while those with chronic diseases and with low immunity, such as cancer patients undergoing treatment, would not be allowed to visit patients. -- BERNAMA