Include Covid-19 in list of infectious diseases for quarantine leave - Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has suggested for the government to consider including Covid-19 in the list of infectious diseases that allows for quarantine leave.

Its president Adnan Mat said Covid-19 should be included in the Service Circular Number 11 Year 2016 considering that the disease has been declared a pandemic.

The circular pertains to provisions on quarantine leave for six infectious diseases, namely hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD); dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever; measles, chickenpox, diphtheria and malaria.

“Cuepacs also expresses its gratitude and appreciation to all employees involved in the handling of Covid-19 and hopes that they remain patient and continue to be dedicated to their work.

“Cuepacs acknowledges the hardship they are going through, yet make no complaints, despite having to work with no fixed time,” he said in a statement today.

He also called for financial institutions to postpone and restructure loan repayments of civil servants and private sector employees whose income are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Cuepacs has also received numerous complaints from employees and people who lost their income, also those who are asked to go on temporary unpaid leave, as many companies and industries, are affected by Covid-19,” he added.

Adnan also said Cuepacs welcomed the initiative by the Health Ministry to place 1,000 trainee doctors in government hospitals across the country to help smooth the day-to-day operations following the spread of Covid-19. -- BERNAMA