Face mask, hand sanitiser shortage to be raised at Cabinet meeting

KUALA TERENGGANU: The shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in the midst of the current Covid-19 situation will be raised at the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

"The Minister (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi) has also said that the government is ready not to export existing stock (face masks), so this will help ensure there are sufficient numbers for our country," Rosol told members of the media while undertaking a working visit to the ministry's Terengganu office, here, today.

He also issued a warning that stern action will be taken against any party intentionally keeping face mask and hand sanitiser stocks away from the market, with the aim of forcing a price hike.

So far, there have been no reports of such incidents, the minister added.

Rosol also advised the public not to engage in panic buying of these items, so as to avoid a situation where traders take the opportunity to raise prices.

Meanwhile, in ARAU, Perlis state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman Azizan Sulaiman issued a similar warning to traders.

"I have received a few reports from consumers about price hikes (for face masks and sanitisers) and we will investigate the matter," he said, when contacted by Bernama today. -- BERNAMA