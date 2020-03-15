'Extend service of retiring MOs, staff in fight against Covid-19'

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider extending the contracts of retiring medical officers (MO) and medical staff in managing cases of Covid-19, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N Ganabaskaran.

In a statement, Dr N Ganabaskaran said the extension of short term contracts for those retiring should be considered to strengthen the wards, clinic and operation theatre pools while the younger generation serve on the frontlines.

He also said the government should consider expediting the renewal of contracts for MOs who have just been released from service due to the end of their 2 year contracts.

This will add trained bodies to the pool," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr N Ganabaskaran said primary care has a significant role in managing the Covid-19 situation.

"Malaysia has 7,000 GPs nationwide who can support the Health Ministry in the screening process.

"They are experienced and fully trained doctors and have a wider reach in access to the rakyat.

"Other countries as well as our neighbour Singapore has adopted this approach successfully," Dr N Ganabaskaran said.