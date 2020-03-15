Govt to hold special meeting to discuss Covid-19 situation

JOHOR BARU: The government will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss its next move in handling the Covid-19 pandemic following a sharp spike in cases in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the meeting, along with the Health and Defence ministers.

“Malaysia has now entered the late containment phase of the outbreak and the meeting will discuss the next course of action that we need to take,” Dr Adham told the media after visiting the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building here, today.

In a statement earlier, Dr Adham said that as of noon on March 15, Malaysia recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 428.

“Most of the new cases are related to the Seri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering (on Feb 28). To date, nine Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and need respiratory assistance,” he said.

Dr Adham also reminded those who attended the gathering and their close contacts to come forward and be screened for the virus.

“If they refuse, then we will launch a ‘hunt’ and put them under observation and monitoring under Section 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for 14 days.”

He also said that from Jan 5 until March 15, some 6.8 million people entering through all entry points in Johor were screened for the virus.

“So far, no cases of Covid-19 were detected at these entry points.”

On the deployment of housemen to help ease the burden on doctors at public hospitals, Dr Adham said they comprise medical graduates standing by for practical training.

“They will be placed at 44 hospitals nationwide that are equipped for housemen training. They will undergo normal housemen training like tagging, under senior medical officers.

“They will not be involved in handling Covid-19 cases, but they will be given training on what to do if they encounter such cases. The training will be conducted in small groups to avoid the possible spread of the virus,” he said.

On Saturday, Dr Adham said the ministry will deploy 1,000 housemen to hospitals nationwide to help ease the burden on doctors handling Covid-19 cases.