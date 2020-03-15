Malaysia's Islamic leaders to present Covid-19 edict proposal to Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) convened a special meeting today to discuss religious opinion on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkefli Mohamad Al-Bakri, said the special meeting was called on the instruction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Chaired by Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, who is the Muzarakah Committee chairman at MKI, the meeting was attended by mufti from all states or their representatives, as well as directors of all state Islamic Affairs Departments and representatives of state Islamic Religious Councils.

He said the meeting was also attended by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abdul Rahman.

“The members of the (Muzakarah) committee had carefully reviewed findings of a study on religious opinions regarding Covid-19 conducted by Dr Aizam Mas’od, who is the director of the Al-Zuhaili Fatwa Research and Management Centre of the Federal Territories Mufti Office.

“The consensus of the edict will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Rulers of the States for their approval and further action,” said Zulkefli in a statement today.

He did not elaborate on the consensus reached and the further action proposed by the Muzakarah Committee.

Zulkifli added that the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Health Ministry conducted a virtual briefing and discussion with Tablighi Jamaat Malaysia.

During the session, Zulkifli said Dr Noor Hisham explained the current situation on Covid-19, and ways all parties could cooperate to contain the infection.

“Muslims in Malaysia are reminded to heed guidelines and instructions issued by the Health Ministry, the Department of Mufti, and the Department of State Islamic Affairs,” he said.