Sabah ultra marathon participants told to get screened

KOTA KINABALU: All participants of the Borneo Ultra Trail Marathon (BUTM) are advised to get themselves screened for Covid-19 immediately.

In light with the sharp spike in the novel coronavirus cases yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister cum State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said everyone must be responsible and not take the current situation for granted.

"My advice to those who are directly and indirectly involved in the BUTM is to go and get screened immediately to minimise (risk of) spread.

"At times like these, everyone needs to put in extra effort to avoid getting infected with Covid-19," she said when contacted, today.

The three-day sporting event, which ends today, covers the Tuaran-Kiulu route. Apart from local runners, participants from Brunei have also taken part in the race.

Yesterday, BUTM co-director Dr Claus Pedersen had said precautionary measures were put in place to prevent the possibility of the spread of Covid-19 at the venue.

All participants were screened prior to the race by medical teams. The organising committe also provided hand sanitisers and soap for runners to use.

Pedersen also said participants from countries that are barred from entering Sabah are not allowed to participate.

These countries are South Korea, China, Iran and Italy.

As of yesterday, he noted they was no report from the medical teams of any suspected Covid-19 cases among participants, while noting there were cases of runners being taken in ambulance but that was due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

In Brunei, its Ministry of Health had instructed their citizens who took part in the BUTM to undergo a 14-day self-isolation upon returning home.

Participants were instructed to report to the Port Health Unit in all ports of entry including the Brunei International Airport immediately.