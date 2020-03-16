Body of 5th Pengerang explosion victim recovered

JOHOR BAHRU: Another body has been recovered at the site of an explosion at the Pengerang Integrated Complex, here.

Hadi Syafiq Jamil was previously reported as unaccounted for following the incident and a search and rescue operation was mounted to look for him.

Fire and Rescue department operations commander Pazuan Ahmad said his remains were discovered at 12.42pm.

This brings the total of deaths from the explosion to five.

Another victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital, here, for treatment.