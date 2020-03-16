Covid-19: Business conferences in Penang delayed, cancelled

GEORGE TOWN: At least 20 gatherings and business conferences have been postponed or cancelled in Penang as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) chief executive officer Ashwin Gunasekeran said the postponements and cancellations were from the beginning of the year until today.

He said there were more postponements compared to cancellations.

"With the confirmed cases on the upward trend in Malaysia, we must make the choice and put the safety and wellbeing of the general public on top of our priority list.

"Should organisers of smaller business events such as seminars, training and meetings continue with their programmmes, we urge you to consider migrating your events online," he said today.

Penang has always been the preferred destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE).

Gunasekeran was met at a joint press conference with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state Tourism Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin in Komtar, here.

Earlier, Chow announced the "Penang Fight Covid-19" (Penang Lawan Covid-19) communication campaign.

He said this was to enable the people to get accurate information about the outbreak without creating unnecessary panic among them as a result of fake news.

He added that they could go to https://www.facebook.com/ilovpg to obtain the latest information as provided for by the Health Ministry and the state Health Department.

He said the state would use secondary data provided by the authorities, which focuses on Penang.

"The campaign is under the "I Love Penang" platform, which we launched years back.

"We are serious in fighting the spread of Covid-19 and we hope the people of Penang will join us in our quest. This is an extremely important campaign for all of us," he added.