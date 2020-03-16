RoS issues order banning annual assembly meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has issued an order stopping all organisations from conducting their annual assembly meetings till June 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, RoS said the move is in line with the government’s instruction to ban mass gatherings.

“The ban is applicable to organisations at all levels including their branches nationwide. The special order issued is in accordance with Section 3A of the Societies Act 1966,” the RoS said.

However, they said if Covid-19 was still at the peak after June 30, organisations needed to submit an application for extension.

It explained that this was to avoid any abuse of the laws pertaining to registered bodies.

As of 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 428 Covid-19 cases with 42 having recovered.