125 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, tally jumps to 553

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 125 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 553.

According to Health Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba, 95 of the new cases are linked to a cluster at the Seri Petaling mosque, where a tabligh event was held from Feb 27 to March 1.

He added that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be addressing the nation at 9pm tonight to announce the government's next course of action in combating the virus.

Dr Adam also said that the ministry will enlist more than 800 nurses on a contract basis for two years to supplement the number of current medical staff and personnel on the frontlines.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced 190 new cases of Covid-19 – the biggest one-day increase in cases since the outbreak began in the country on Jan 25.

Malaysia is now by far the worst-affected Covid-19 country in Southeast Asia.