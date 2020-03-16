Johor Sultan conveys condolences to families of Pengerang explosion victims

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has conveyed his condolences to the families of victims killed and injured in last night’s explosion at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Kota Tinggi.

The explosion triggered a blaze at the PIC’s diesel hydrotreater unit at Gate 1, killing five people.

“I am very saddened by the incident. May Allah grant strength to the families of the victims,” he told the Royal Press Office here.

His message was uploaded to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar official Facebook page earlier today.

Sultan Ibrahim also instructed the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to quickly determine the cause of the fire.

“At the same time, I want safety measures at the workplace to always be given priority to prevent accidents.

“I also hope that the families of the victims get assistance from their employer,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

In the incident at about 10.50pm last night, the Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) plant in PIC caught fire, resulting in an explosion.

In a separate statement, the JBPM confirmed that there were seven victims in the incident.

Five people were killed, one was rescued and another suffered 70 per cent burns.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has accepted full responsibility for the tragedy.

“I was given a briefing by Petronas that the situation in Pengerang is now under control.

“I am confident that Petronas, as a respected multi-national company, has taken the necessary measures,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was informed of the incident.

Hasni also thanked relevant parties for their quick and efficient response in handling the tragedy. – BERNAMA