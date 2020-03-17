Protect welfare of civil servants on duty during restricted movement order

KUALA LUMPUR: Initiatives must be taken to protect the welfare of government staff on duty during the 14-day restricted movement order which starts tomorrow, says the Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its president Adnan Mat said the government should take appropriate steps to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of its staff and families were given priority, especially those who were on duty throughout the period.

“The support and cooperation from the public are very much needed, as the country is facing the Covid-19 crisis.

“Cuepacs also hopes that the aviation industry could relax its policy on customers who made travel arrangements through open flights tickets, and not simply cancel the flights without a refund.

“This would help ease the burden of those who booked the tickets prior to this. Tourism service providers and local hotels should also be considerate on reservations for (dates) throughout the order period that have to be cancelled,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Cuepacs lauded moves and efforts by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying it was the right move to protect the interests of the people.

He urged Malaysians to give their full support and have faith in the government, while working together to protect the peace in the country.

“Reduce any non-essential movement or travels during the restricted movement order period,” he said, calling for all to practise good hygiene and worshippers to also pray for the situation to get better.