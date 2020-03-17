Pahang Health Dept: Seek treatment at community clinics if you have mild health issue

KUANTAN: Those with mild health issues are advised to seek treatment at the nearest health or community clinic as hospitals are becoming crowded due to Covid-19 cases.

The state Health Department, in a statement said, the reminder was following the growing number of Covid-19 cases at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here and Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HOSHAS) in Temerloh.

The statement said that due to the latest development, the health and community clinics at both the districts would operate beyond the normal operating hours daily including public holidays.

"As part of the measures to reduce the congestion at HTAA and HOSHAS, the public can seek medical treatment for mild health problems at both the clinics," read the statement.

Clinics operating beyond the normal working hours in Kuantan include the Bandar Kuantan, Paya Besar and Jaya Gading health clinics which are open between 8am and 10apm.

Meanwhile the Air Putih, Bukit Setongkol, Inderapura, Kempadang and Kampung Padang community clinics will operate between 8am and 6pm.

In Temerloh, the Bandar Mentakab health clinic operates between 8am and 10pm while the Setia Jasa community clinic in Temerloh operates from 8am and 6pm.