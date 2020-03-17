Malaysia recovers RM1.4 billion of 1MDB fraud money - PMO

PUTRAJAYA: A total of RM1.4 billion have been recovered through efforts by a special task force responsible for tracking 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) funds abroad, while another RM6.9 billion has been identified.

The matter was communicated to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a special briefing by the special task force this morning, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement today.

The special task forces comprise representatives from the Attorney General Chamber, National Financial Crime Centre, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysian Police, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance.

The task force, according to the PMO, has also provided details of the actions taken to return the suspected 1MDB misappropriated funds from 17 countries.

“The Prime Minister has directed efforts to track and recover 1MDB funds from various countries be continued,” it said. -- BERNAMA