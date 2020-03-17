Restaurants, fast food outlets prepare for restricted movement order

KUALA LUMPUR: Eateries and fast food outlets are making preparations before closing its doors to customers, following the issuance of the restricted movement order by the government which starts tomorrow.

Several business operators contacted by the New Straits Times said they would be focusing on delivery and takeaway services, as well as drive-through for some.

Rail Canteen partner Colin Yap said while the outlet at Sunway Nexis, Petaling Jaya, would be closed to dine-in customers, it would continue preparing dishes for take-away.

“We will also deliver food to staff working in offices in the vicinity, located within 100 metres from our outlet.

“For us in the Canteen, we understand that this is a community business, and would like to extend our services to those working in offices and banks here, since we are not registered with any food delivery app.

“Our staff, who would be working as usual will deliver the order on foot, as there will not be any dine-in customers (for two weeks).

“Our crowd is mostly here for breakfast and lunch, so we will extend operations until 3pm for the next three days. As most of our customers are office workers, we are closed during weekends,” he said when contacted.

On social media, fast food chain McDonald’s has informed its customers of the temporary closure for dine-in.

“In light of the recent updates of Covid-19, for the safety of our customers and people, we will be closing our doors for dine-in temporarily.

“Our McDelivery, Drive-thru and counters (take-away only) services will remain operational. Thank you for your understanding,” read the post shared by a staff.