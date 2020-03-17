NUTP: Teachers must adhere to restricted movement order

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has advised all teachers to adhere to the 14-day restricted movement order starting tomorrow in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

This was conveyed by its secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock in a brief WhatsApp message to the New Straits Times earlier.

A parent from Muar, Johor, told NST that prior to the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the restriction, there were school teachers who were adamant that they take students for planned trips amid the Covid-19 scare.

“A group went to Indonesia for a trip recently, justifying that the trip was already planned in advance. Teachers have a duty to also protect their students during this time and disregarding their safety is an irresponsible act.

“I hope with the announcement, everyone, including teachers and parents, understand the severity of the situation and observe the order strictly,” said the mother of three, who is also a teacher.

Muhyiddin had on Monday announced the closure of among others, pre-schools, government and private schools including daily schools, residential schools, international schools, tahfiz centres and other primary, secondary and pre-university institutions.

A travel ban is imposed on foreign tourists while Malaysians will also be banned from travelling overseas, while those who recently returned from abroad must undergo health checks and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order was imposed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967, which cover a range of activities.

A total of 125 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 553, making it the highest in Southeast Asia.