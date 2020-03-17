AEON Supermarkets, BiG Hypermarkets remain operational; Daiso stores to close temporarily

KUALA LUMPUR: AEON Mall will remain open to the public, with essential service tenants such as banks and financial services, Pos Malaysia, pharmacies, clinics open, while food and beverage outlets will be available only for takeaway and delivery services.

AEON Retail (Malaysia) in a statement said dedicated check-out counters to cater to senior citizens aged 60 and above, the disabled and pregnant women would be made available at all its outlets to ensure that those in need can shop for their daily needs in a safe and ‘worry-free environment’.

“From March 18 to March 31, 2020, AEON Retail including AEON Supermarkets and AEON BiG Hypermarkets will operate as usual.

“During this period, AEON Specialty stores including MaxValu, Wellness will also remain operational as usual, whereas Daiso stores operated by AEON CO (M) Bhd will be closed.

“Parking and entrances will be opened at selected areas close to AEON Supermarkets in the respective AEON Malls and AEON BiG malls. This is to facilitate orderly traffic flow for the safety and comfort of our customers and to avoid over-crowding,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, 1Utama Shopping Centre on its Facebook page said its supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, telcos, clinics and Post Office would remain open and that there was no need to launch into panic buying hulk-hoarding mode.

“F&B outlets will also be available for takeaways and deliveries (no dine-in). There will be dedicated pick-up locations to facilitate food deliveries for safer food handling,” read the post.

Meanwhile, other non-essential shops would be closed temporarily following the restricted movement order announced on Monday.

“Rest assured, 1 Utama Shopping Centre will continue to provide a safe environment for all by maintaining frequent daily sanitisation using hospital grade disinfectants and other proactive health measures already put in place since January 2020."