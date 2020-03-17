Domestic trade ministry to ensure sufficient face mask in the market

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is "on top of things" to ensure there is sufficient supply of face masks in the market.

Its Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the problem occurred because suppliers who wanted to import the items into the country were unable to sell the items below the fixed ceiling price set by the government.

“Prices (of the face masks) abroad had gone up now (since the Covid-19 pandemic) because of the (spike in the prices) materials used.

“And there are suppliers who wanted to import (the face masks into the country) but they cannot sell the items below the set control price.

“It will be more expensive (if the ministry allowed the supplier to sell the masks based on the current price in the global market).

“For the sake of the people, the ministry is looking at ensuring that the face masks are available in the market,” he told reporters here today.

Asked if the government plans to lift the ceiling price, Nanta replied: “To us, the people are important.

“We will look into whatever is useful for the benefit of the people, even lifting (the ceiling price).

“That does not means we are going to immediately lift (the ceiling price),” he said.