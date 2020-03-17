No Mount Kinabalu climbs until March 31

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parks has put a temporary halt to Mount Kinabalu climbing activity, from tomorrow until March 31.

The 14-day mountain closure is made in line with the restrictive movement order issued by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Both Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew and Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim confirmed the ascent halt in text messages, adding the closure was necessary to avoid possibility of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection to spread further.

Kinabalu Mountain Guides Association deputy chairman Richard Soibi said affected climbers were advised to deal directly with Sabah Parks and travel agents on matters pertaining to postponement or refund.

"The association has been informed of the closure today. Those affected are allowed to postpone their climb to another date, while those requesting for refunds are advised to deal with the park management or the travel agent they've booked with," he said.

Local mountain guide Safrey Sumping noted that Sabah Parks had a meeting today to discuss safety measures which needed to be taken in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The climbing activity is still allowed today. Those going up to Panalaban base camp this morning are still allowed to continue their climb to the summit tomorrow morning.

"So, this group will be the last group of climbers for this month. They will have to get down tomorrow. I believe the climbing activity will resume after March 31 unless there is further order," he said.