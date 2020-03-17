JAWI issues guidelines on solemnisation ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has issued several guidelines on holding solemnisation ceremonies following the Restricted Movement Order from March 18 to 31.

Among them include limiting attendees and duration of the ceremony, Jawi director Mohd Ajib Ismail said.

“The attendance at the ceremony will be limited to a marriage official (jurunikah), the guardian (wali), the bride and groom, two witnesses, four family members of the bride and four family members of the groom.

“The ceremony can only be conducted not more than 30 minutes,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ajib also said hand sanitisers would be supplied at the ceremony.

He said preventive measures should be followed according to the Health Ministry in its guidelines to tackle the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government had decided to implement a nationwide Restriction of Movement Order from March 18 until 31.

He said the Order is enforced under the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.