PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 suspended for two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: The PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 (PMPL 2020) tournament in Malaysia will be suspended for a two-week period due to the nationwide restrictive movement order.

PUBG Mobile Esports said the suspension of the online multi-player battle royale game follows nationwide restricted movement order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

This nationwide order will take into effect from March 18 to March 31.

“While we are saddened to postpone the tournament, the health and safety of PUBG Mobile Esports’ players, teams, fans and staff are our top priority,” said PUBG Mobile Esports in a statement today.

“We would like to thank you for your support and kind understanding and will keep you informed on when the tournament will resume, once the situation is safe for everyone and subject to local government policy.”