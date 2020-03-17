Higher learning institutes told to provide temporary placements for students

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher learning institutes have been told to provide temporary accommodation for students who face difficulties returning to their respective hometowns.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said students who rushed to go back to their hometowns following the restricted movement order would only make the situation worse.

She said the students would be prone to Covid-19 infection, especially if they were not being closely monitored.

“I urge all the students in the campus to remain calm. We have acknowledged the restricted movement order and the memo issued by several public universities to the students to empty their campuses.

“However, leaving to go back to their respective hometowns will only make the situation worse and it will expose the students to the virus if they are not being closely monitored.

“I have asked all the higher learning institutes to provide temporary placements to students who cannot go back during this situation.

“I have also asked them to make sure that students have ample food access from their cafeterias,” she said in her statement posted on her social media account.

She also reminded the students to always be wary and heed instructions from the National Security Council from time to time.