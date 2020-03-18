Holidaymakers complicate T'ganu Covid-19 control efforts

KUALA TERENGGANU: Measures to control the Covid-19 outbreak in Terengganu have become complicated as the long school holidays have attracted visitors who are enjoying their stay on houseboats at Tasik Kenyir, as well as island resorts.

The authorities grappled to find the best way to handle the crowd as the Restricted Movement Order came into effect today.

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said with the resorts and hotels in the state nearly fully booked, it would be difficult for operators to shut down their businesses during the 14-day restriction period.

“They have to deal with booking cancellations within that period and issue refunds.

“However, they hope that those who cancelled the bookings would rebook once an all-clear signal is issued by the authorities,” he said during a briefing on the Covid-19 at Wisma Darul Iman here yesterday.

“We had discussed the impact of Covid-19 on the state’s tourism industry two months ago and had initially thought that the outbreak would end by next month.

“However, it has since become a serious national issue. We have to prevent it from spreading and follow the directives issued by the federal authorities, especially the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry.”

Ariffin said screening of visitors to the islands would be conducted by the Marine Department.

He said the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) had taken a proactive measure by closing tourism areas under its control in Tasik Kenyir, such as the Kelah Sanctuary and Herb Island.

However, he said, it could not stop visitors from hiring houseboats for lake tours.

“As a preventive measure, closure of activities at the lake and islands is necessary.”

But he added that many visitors wanted to have a “complete” vacation in the state.

Ariffin said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was expected to announce the details of the Restricted Movement Order soon after a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.