Wisma Putra to find a way out for Malaysians stranded in India

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 274 Malaysians are stranded after India imposed a travel ban on passengers - including Indian passport holders - flying in from several countries badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

As at 9am today, there is a Malaysian citizen in Mumbai, 50 in Chennai, 73 in Delhi and another 150 travellers who are stranded in Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tiruchirappalli, Wisma Putra said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein urged Malaysians to remain calm saying that Wisma Putra is committed to address the issue at its level best.

“I know that many Malaysians are stranded there after their government’s imposition of the ban. Although this is beyond our jurisdiction as it depends on the discretion of India, Wisma Putra will help where it can.

“We have spoken to the Malaysian representatives there and Wisma Putra’s Taskforce #Covid19 is in the midst of looking at how to resolve the plight of those who want to come home.”

He said that MIC heads have also called him up and pledged to help directly.

“Insya-Allah there is a resolution.”

Earlier, Hishammuddin denied allegations that Malaysia had barred its citizens from returning to the country.

The claims made by an officer from the Indian authorities were documented in a video that has since gone viral.

“The Restricted Movement Order allows Malaysians to return home. They just need to undergo health checks and subsequent voluntary quarantine for 14 days.”

The ministry also appended the contact details of the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi. One can phone in by calling +91 11 2415 9300 or email them at [email protected].

Those in Chennai and Mumbai can call its respective Consulate- Generals.

In Chennai, the Consulate-General’s telephone number is (91 44)2433 4434/35/36 while its email ia [email protected].

While in Mumbai, the Consulate- General number is (91 44)2433 4434/35/36 and its email [email protected].

India recently expanded a travel ban on passengers flying in from the United Kingdom, Turkey and the whole of Europe, announcing that even Indian passport holders would be denied entry from these locations till the end of March.

In addition, passengers from Malaysia, Afghanistan and the Philippines - including Indian passport holders - were also denied entry.