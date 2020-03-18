Water supply in Klang to be restored by 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in the Klang area, which was disrupted due to smell pollution detected at the source of raw water in Sungai Selangor is expected to be fully restored by 6pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Abdul Halem Mat Som, in a statement today, said efforts were being made to stabilise water supply to the affected areas.

“Air Selangor has mobilised its tanker lorries to areas still affected (by supply disruption). For consumers who have received their water supply, they are advised to use it prudently to facilitate the process of restoring the supply to other areas,” he said.

According to the statement, water supply in Kuala Selangor has been fully restored at 7 am today.

Yesterday, the the water treatment plants in Sungai Selangor (LRA) Phase 1 (SSP1), Phase 2 (SSP2), Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang had to stop operation following odour pollution detected at the raw water intake source in Sungai Selangor. -- Bernama