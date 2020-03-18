Better strategy, implementation needed for Movement Control Order

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s enforcement in barring interstate travel should have been better strategised and planned to ensure smooth implementation.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sr Lee Lam Thye said to some extent, the police about-turn was understandable.

“Their resources were stretched and therefore they were unable to cope with the huge queues of people wishing to travel,” he said in a statement here today.

He said it was also understandable that people wish to return to their hometowns or families outstation to sit out the next two weeks when the Movement Control Order (MCO) is in place.

“But this is not what they are supposed to do in accordance with the decision of the government and the purpose of the two week restriction of movement order announced by the Prime Minister.

“Judging from the increased traffic movement along the North South Highway and other Expressways, many Malaysians are treating this two week stay-in and working from home as some kind of break to return to their hometowns or ‘balik kampung',” he said in a statement here today.

Lee said all Malaysians should put aside personal and selfish interests and think of the national interest and the country’s well-being.

“We are all facing a serious pandemic and here in Malaysia the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day. They should voluntarily restrict travel to the barest minimum so that the other measures already put in place are not negated.

“This is a small sacrifice to make for the good of all. After all it just a matter of two weeks.

“This is our national duty. If we are disciplined, everybody wins. If we are not, everybody loses.

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the country. Stay home and be safe.” he urged.

Lee also called upon the Government, the National Security Council and all relevant authorities to closely monitor the implementation of the MCO, gather feedback from all stakeholders and strengthen the implementation capacity to ensure the Order serves and meets its objective.

Last night, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said people were allowed to conduct interstate travel under four circumstances under the MCO.

"Exemptions are given to those who are forced to conduct interstate movements due to the following reasons: 1. Death of an immediate family member, 2. Serious illness of a family member, 3. Medical treatment for oneself and family member, 3. Other matters based on the discretion of the officer in charge of the police station," he said in a statement.

Hamid said the public had thought that they could travel from state-to-state if they obtained permission from the police, but that was not the case, and there was a huge crowd of people who rushed to police stations yesterday ahead of the MCO implementation from today till March 31.

The government had announcement the MCO on Monday night.

Hamid said the situation had caused severely big crowds to gather at police stations as people sought to obtain permits for travel from state-to-state, while bus stations were also packed ahead of the MCO implementation.

"In actuality, only those who are truly qualified due to the above exemptions can be considered for interstate travel.

Hamid said the MCO was imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19, which was increasing in its numbers worldwide daily.

He said that was the reason why interstate travel needed to be controlled to contain the probability of infection.