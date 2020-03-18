Dr Lee Boon Chye: MCO poorly planned, but mistakes happen

IPOH: Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr Lee Boon Chye believes the Movement Control Order (MCO) announced by the government on Monday was poorly planned.

Dr Lee said this following the police announcement that the public had to notify them and obtain a special written ‘permit’ to travel between states in the country yesterday.

However, Dr Lee said he was glad as the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador decided to revoke the order, just five hours after it was issued.

“We are at critical time. The MOH (Ministry of Health) has laid down very good and comprehensive flu pandemic guidelines for many years and it is still applicable. They have adhered to these guidelines and should be congratulated for this.

“This Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented in view of mortality and morbidity as well as infectivity. As we enter into mitigation phases with drastic measures, action and decisions are bound to be deficient and at times mistakes are made. We are dealing with uncharted territory and an ever changing scenario,” he said in his Facebook today.

Dr Lee said this was why mistakes were also committed elsewhere, including in China, United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Korea, Iran and many others.

“We must accept that mistakes are bound to happen here but most importantly, we have to adjust, adapt and improve along the way as the pandemic evolves.

“I still think the movement control order was poorly planned and I am glad that IGP has reversed that,” he said.

Dr Lee suggested that the government should follow the United States in controlling the spread of Covid-19 by restricting gatherings at any one time of 10 persons.

“Businesses can go on but at no time should there be more than 10 customers in the premises. More importantly, all these customers must have their identity and contact numbers documented by business owners during the period.

“Of course, certain activities must be stopped, including mass gathering of any types and businesses like restaurants, entertainment outlets, bars and hawker centres.

“Discourage cross state travel but the process of registration should be simplified by merely giving the authorities a record of identity, destination or contact via email, online and WhatsApp. This information may not be needed except when there are confirmed Covid-19 cases and need for contact tracing,” he added.