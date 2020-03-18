Pahang disaster management committee activated to fight Covid-19

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has activated the state disaster management committee to help coordinate and look into efforts to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak will lead the state Disaster Management Committee while the committee at district-level( 11 districts in Pahang) will be chaired by the respective district officers.

"The committee will ensure an overall and proper coordination to curb the spread of Covid-19. The committee in Pahang has imposed several directives and we understand that it might cause some inconvenience to people's daily lives.

"However, this is the sacrifice and struggle that we have to undergo to face these challenging times. The decision is to ensure Covid-19 does not worsen and pose a severe threat to our lives, and our loved ones," he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile he said a joint enforcement team consisting of policemen, Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry officers and the local council will conduct checks at premises state-wide to ensure business operators and the public obey the orders.

"The enforcement team at each district will patrol and ensure business premises follow instructions. Those who fail to comply could face legal action," he said.

Wan Rosdy said logging and mining operators have been ordered to stop their activities including transporting logs and mineral for processing purposes.

He said the Sultan Ahmad Shah airport, Terminal Sentral Kuantan and domestic bus services will continue to operate but food outlets at the respective premises will be closed.