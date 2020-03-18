117 new Covid-19 cases reported today

KUALA LUMPUR: There were 117 new Covid-19 cases detected today, raising the tally of infections in the country to 790.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 80 of the new cases were linked to a cluster which gathered at the Seri Petaling mosque, where a tabligh event was held from Feb 27 to March 1.

Of the total, 15 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, requiring ventilators to aid with breathing.

He said that 11 cases had been cured and were allowed to return home, making the number that had been cured and discharged to 60.

The breakdown of the 790 cases is as follows: Selangor (192), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (119 ), Sabah (103) and Johor (88).

So far two fatalities have been recorded, involving a 34-year old man from Johor who attended the tabligh event, and a 60-year old pastor at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kuching, Sarawak.

The government has placed the entire country under a Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide until March 31 in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the country.

The MCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

The order was imposed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and well as the Police Act 1967, which cover a range of activities.

Malaysia is now by far the worst-affected Covid-19 country in Southeast Asia.