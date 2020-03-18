A busy city turns quiet on first day of MCO

GEORGE TOWN: Penang, an island known for its heavy traffic during peak hours was all quiet on the first day of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Checks by the New Straits Times this afternoon showed traffic on the road was halved following the closure of the majority of non-essential premises.

Many motorists were surprised as they were able to find parking lots in the town area.

Public buses also lined up at the main stations, awaiting to be filled with passengers. However, very few were seen taking them.

Checks at shopping malls showed they were relatively empty as most of its outlets were closed.

“I am here to get some essential food items," said a retiree who only wanted to be known as Chong.

“For the past two days, the shopping malls have since a huge crowd with many empty shelves.

“Today, I am able to find what I need after they stocked up the shelves.”

Earlier in the day, people were seen making a bee line to buy food at the numerous hawker centres, with many stubborn folks seen eating their packed food despite the no dine-in ruling.

However, the situations improved later in the afternoon after authorities started making their rounds to ensure there were no crowds at the eateries.

Licensing officers from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the police were seen actively patrolling the numerous eateries.

Some eateries also decided to fold and cover their tables and chairs to avoid the people eating at the outlets.

“We are still open for business and catering to those who are packing their food," said a restaurant worker.

A 14-day MCO begins today until March 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.