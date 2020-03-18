Free lunch and dinner for healthcare front liners in Perak

IPOH: The state government will treat government doctors, nurses and medical officers to a free lunch and dinner package as a gesture to recognise the good work done by Covid-19 front liners.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the meal package worth RM420,000 would benefit 1,500 healthcare front liners in the state and it would be distributed for two weeks beginning tomorrow.

“Besides that, the state government has allocated a special allocation worth RM160,000 to the state Health Department to purchase additional equipment,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal said a one-off assistance worth RM500 each would be given to 4,000 hawkers and small traders in the state through the respective local authorities.

“The state government will also absorb half of the rental cost for eateries and food courts that are registered under local authorities for March and April,” he said, adding that the initiatives and allocations were also derived from government-linked companies (GLCs).

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal announced the state civil servants including permanent and contract workers to receive their salaries tomorrow, as the implementation of the Movement Control Order would affect people’s daily routines and economic activities.