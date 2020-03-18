Industries producing products defined as crucial allowed to operate

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allowed relevant manufacturing industries, especially those producing products that are deemed critical to the nation and the people’s interest, to operate.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the manufacturing industries could operate so long they satisfy a number of conditions.

In a statement today the NSC said the conditions include the companies reducing the number of employees to a minimum operational level or at least by 50 per cent during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The companies in manufacturing activities deemed critical should also create a working system to allow their workers to operate from their respective homes.

The NSC said these industries also need to have in place the necessary screening and Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety and health of the workers and consumers.

These and other conditions were adopted at a meeting between the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and industry stakeholders on March 17.

The NSC said the meeting was attended by industry associations and business representatives including the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and The Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry, Malaysia (JACTIM).

“The Government welcomes the understanding of relevant industries on the implementation and enforcement of the Movement Control Order to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In this regard, the Government is very concerned and views seriously the challenges faced by the industry and takes cognizance of the importance of the industrial sector during the MCO period.

“The government will continue working with industry community in particular ensuring that essential supply services are not cut off,” it said.

The crucial manufacturing sectors allowed to operate include those from the food and beverages sector and companies importing such products, the statement said.

"Food and beverages such as rice, sugar, vegetable oil, animal fats, flour, cereals, bread, water, dairy products, herbs, dry foods, coffee, tea, canned foods, meat, poultry, livestock feed (animal foods), vegetables and fruits.

"Other products are agriculture and fisheries, including imported products; household products such as detergent, disinfectant, sanitisers, personal hygiene care, toilet papers and tissues.

"Personal protective equipment such as fire safety equipment, medical suits, face mask and gloves; pharmaceutical products such as medicines; packaging and printing materials including inks; medical and surgical devices; and parts for medical equipment such as ventilators are also included in the list," it said.

It also said other products defined as critical were oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical products such as fertilisers and pesticides; and electrical and electronic goods.