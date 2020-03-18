Postpone wedding receptions, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Wedding receptions and kenduri should be postponed until a later date, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

While it was a norm for wedding receptions to be held during the school holidays, he reminded Malaysians that public gatherings such as weddings should not be held under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Solemnisation, he said, could still be held.

“So, to the parents of brides and grooms, I ask you to please cancel the wedding reception. When things get better, have a feast for your loved ones.

“I think your children and your relatives who have been invited will understand the problem that we’re facing.

“Don’t be shy or embarrassed. Tell your guests that the planned reception would have to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

“I believe that they will understand and be thankful to you for being concerned about their health.”

The 14-day MCO begins today until March 31.