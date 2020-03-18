Shelves restocked on first day of Movement Control Order

KUALA LUMPUR: Klang Valley and the surrounding areas were relatively quiet on the first day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which came into effect today.

While many shops and businesses were closed in accordance with the order which is until March 31, other essential businesses and service providers such as banks, money changers, pharmacies, convenience stores, sundry shops, supermarkets, hypermarts and clinics just to name a few remained open for the benefit and convenience of the rakyat, who mostly stayed indoors.

An empty egg shelf. -NSTP/AZDEE AMIT

The Mydin Mymart in USJ Subang Jaya opened its doors earlier than usual for business at 7.30am although this was to cater for retirees and the elderly to do their grocery shopping.

Teacher Juliet D'Cruz, 69, who resides in Subang Jaya, was delighted to find that Mydin was open earlier than usual for business.

"I came here early in the morning and it was open to senior citizens and retirees, much to our delight and relief. The management and staff of Mydin greeted us warmly and offered us not only hand sanitizers but also coffee and buns free of charge.

The main foyer of Suria KLCC. -NSTP/AZDEE AMIT

"I laud Mydin's thoughtful move to open earlier just for us older folk so that we may do our grocery shopping without having to jostle to buy groceries.

“Thankfully, supermarkets such as Mydin were well stocked up and do not allow people to hoard groceries and essentials by limiting each shopper to just one trolley which is a very good move," said Juliet, who lives with her husband and two children.

At the Aeon outlet in MidValley Megamall, there were quite a few people going about doing their grocery shopping as the mall was near empty with most of the shops closed for business.

The empty main foyer of MidValley Megamall. -NSTP/AZDEE AMIT

However there were no eggs left by early evening and smaller bags or packets of rice of 5-10kg were being snapped up fast.

A retiree shopper who only wished to be identified as Madam Chong said thankfully the bigger supermarkets and hypermarts were able to restock on essential foods and supplies after the panic buying that took place over the last couple of days.

"I actually had to do my grocery shopping a couple of days ago during the weekend, but I decided against doing so because the traffic was horrible due to the fact that many people got overly worried and started panic buying. I saw it all from pictures and videos that family and friends shared on Whatsapp.

"I am relieved that these bigger supermarkets and hypermarts were able to restock on food, goods and essentials so that the rest of us who didn't get to shop these past few days can do so, and in relative peace of mind at that as there's very few people out because of the order in place.

"I didn't bother going to the sundry shop or neighbourhood supermarket near my house because these places have not been able to restock goods and essentials such as bread, eggs, canned food, instant noodles and a few other items," Chong said.

Her observation was not far from the truth as checks at several neighbourhood convenience stores, sundry shops and supermarkets in the Klang Valley revealed that bread, eggs, instant noodles and canned food had indeed run out of stock.

In the heart of the city, popular shopping malls such Suria KLCC and Pavilion were almost empty, just as empty as the roads which is a rarity on a weekday, as only pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, eateries and restaurants were open for business, as many Malaysians adhered to the order and stayed at home.