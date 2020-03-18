Sabah citizens told to reduce mobility

Customers at a wholesale store lifted essential items during a survey in downtown Sandakan today. BERNAMA

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged Sabahans to minimise their movement to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Shafie said the nation was now in the first stage of containing the novel coronavirus through controlling movement of the people.

"Please follow the order and stay at home. Go out only when you need to. Our focus is to have less mobility.

"This is not the time for everyone to travel, and hang around coffee shops. Please give cooperation to the authorities.

"We must avoid a state of emergency. That will be the third stage after police curfew (second stage).

"It's the last thing we want," he said in a press conference after chairing Sabah's National Security Council closed door meeting on Covid-19 at the state administrative centre here, today.

Shafie, who is chairman of the state security council, was commenting on the attitude of some people who seem not to have taken the 14-day movement control order seriously.

In Kota Kinabalu, people were still seen roaming the streets and having picnics by the beach. Some were also seen carrying out exercise activities outdoors as usual.

Today, Sabah has recorded a spike of 21 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 103.

Lahad Datu remains the highest with 31 cases, followed by Tawau (23), Kota Kinabalu (13), Kinabatangan (7), and Sandakan (6).

Four cases were each recorded in Beaufort, Kunak, Sipitang, and Tuaran. This followed by Kota Belud (3), Putatan (2), Semporna (1), and Papar (1).

Commenting on the plight of Sabah students in Peninsular, Shafie noted the state government would place some of them at Rumah Sabah.

"The state goverment will also liase with the federal Higher Education Ministry to identify any campus that can shelter our students. The state will look into providing meals to affected students.

"In Sabah, we have also identified insitutions that can be used as wards (for Covid-19) if we face a shortage.

"In Sandakan, we have identified PPR premises as places to quarantine people," he added.

When asked about Sabah being excluded in the Covid-19 meeting with the Prime Minister recently, Shafie said the matter should not be politicised and that everyone should move forward.

Major shops on Gaya Street here are shutting down except for some convinience stores that are still open for people to buy everyday necessities. BERNAMA

Meanwhile, state health director Datuk Christina Rundi said the department has assessed 95 per cent of the people suspected to have contracted Covid-19.

They are in a midst of getting the remaining five per cent to come forward for a check up.

"We are looking at all viral information and rumours and going after these people (alleged to have Covid-19). This includes a rumour of a student said to be positive on a flight from Johor," she said.

Responding to claims of a positive case on Pulau Gaya, Rundi confirmed it but stressed that the authorities should be allowed to do their work.

"If you see (department staff) moving around, that means some control activity is being done. It's a good thing and you know there's a case there," she said.

On manpower and hospital facilities, Rundi said there are 350 beds to be used for Covid-19 patients, adding other wards would be emptied if needed to accommodate more patients.

"I have 28,000 staff throughout Sabah, and if need be I will deploy all. We also have those in training and attending courses.

"Should the situation require it, they will return to active service and we also have volunteers," she said.