VMY2020 cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020) has been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is effective immediately, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a statement today.

The minister also announced a freeze on Tourism Licensing Division’s over-the-counter and online services for VMY2020.

“It includes the ministry’s state offices concerning tourism licensing such as tour guides, tour drivers, tourism training institutes, and the registration of tourism accommodation premises, rated spa centres, and foot massage centres, until March 31," she said.

Nancy said in line with the statement by the National Security Council on the Movement Control Order (MCO), all tourist accommodations and hotels are allowed to operate, but at minimum level until the MCO period ends.

The MCO is from March 18 until March 31. Check-ins at tourist accommodations and hotels will also be permitted, but on a limited scale.

She also said all guests at the respective premises must remain in their rooms during the quarantine period. They are, however, allowed to order food through room service.

For guests who are forced to extend their stay during the MCO, Nancy said they may register with tourist places that are according to their budgets, but new domestic tourists seeking to register will not be permitted.

“I appeal to the public to abide by the MCO rules and regulations and to get verified information from official sources.

“Let’s pray that the situation will return to normal soon, “ she said.