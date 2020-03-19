China sends medical aid to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: China has sent medical aid to Malaysia, to help fight the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the county.

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia on its Facebook page today shared photos of medical items arriving in Malaysia.

“Action without delay. The first batch of medical materials from China is on the way to Sungai Buloh Hospital,” the post said.

A sticker bearing the flags of the two nations with the words ‘Berat Sama Dipikul, Ringan Sama Dijinjing’ could be seen on the medical aid boxes transported by lorry to the hospital.

Some of the medical aid arriving at the Chinese Embassy. - Pic source: Facebook/chinaembmy

The move earned praises and expressions of gratitude from many Facebook users.

Lam Laylee said; “Thank you China for providing Malaysia the medical materials. Da jia jia you.”

Jack Lim said; “Thank you China for your compassion even when your peoples had gone through so much hardship especially all the frontline personnel.

A lorry full of medical aid arrives at the Chinese Embassy. - Pic source: Facebook/chinaembmy

“Together we can be stronger to overcome this Covid-19 virus. JiaYou.”

Previously, China had flown its experts and tonnes of medical aid to Italy, to assist the country fight the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Hubei Province in Central China, the epicentre of the outbreak since it first emerged in December, reported zero new suspected case of the coronavirus.