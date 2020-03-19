Food, essential items in sufficient supply during MCO period

PUTRAJAYA: Food and other essential items are still in sufficient supply and the people need not panic during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said the public need not engage in panic buying because the businesses selling these essential goods were still allowed to operate.

“I was informed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MOA) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) that there are sufficient food supplies,” he said at a press conference after chairing a Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the MCO here today.

The minister said the MOA had met with food producers and was told that food supplies, including rice and vegetables, were sufficient and that the public need not panic.

“The KPDNHEP has also been inspecting premises selling food products and other essential items, and has found that supplies are sufficient and there is no need for panic buying,” he added.

The government’s nationwide MCO is aimed at containing Covid-19, and is in effect from March 18 to March 31.

Ismail Sabri also encouraged the public to use online services in an effort to reduce movement.

“I know there are complaints among those whose top-up cards have no more credit, and those who can’t go to town to make purchases. We call on the people to use online services because we need to do our best to avoid having social contact with others,” he said.

Asked about the suggestion from some quarters that the government should enable the public to withdraw funds from the Employees Provident Fund (KWSP) as a measure to reduce the burden faced by individuals whose livelihood have been affected during the MCO period, the minister said: “That is what we discussed at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, and the Finance Ministry is studying the matter.” – BERNAMA