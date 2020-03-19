Exemptions for certain non-Sabahans to enter state

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has set exemptions on banning non-Sabahans from entering the state during the Movement Control Order.

On March 17, state Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had said non-Sabahan residents were not allowed access into the state either by air, land or sea.

He added that they could, however, enter with special approvals from the state government.

Mohd Shafie also said that those who wanted to enter had to provide hospital medical certificates to prove that they are not infected with Covid-19.

In the latest statement, state secretary Datuk Safar Untong said there were immigration exemptions for certain individuals during the two weeks’ order.

Among them are civil servants and private sector workers involved in essential services.

“They are allowed to enter Sabah provided that there is a confirmation letter from their superiors.

“Others include non-Sabahan spouses and children that hold permanent residence passes; Sabahans with a working pass, student pass or long-term social visit pass.

“They are subjected to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he said, adding that spouses have to provide documents to prove their marriage.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the order to restrict people’s movement between March 18 and March 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.