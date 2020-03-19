All passengers of JB-Kuantan express bus identified

KUANTAN: All passengers on board a Plusliner express bus which was suspected of ferrying a patient positive for Covid-19 on Monday have been identified.

The Kuantan district health office in a Facebook posting today said the passengers had gotten in touch with the district health office operations room.

"Thank you to everyone who helped to share an earlier post by us in the morning. All the passengers have contacted the Kuantan health office operations room...thank you for your concern," the office said on Facebook with the word "Selesai" (Resolved) written in bold red over the posting.

Earlier today, a posting by the Kuantan district health office went viral when they urged passengers who boarded the 7.45pm Plusliner express bus bearing the registration number plate VDJ 2367 on March 16 to immediately contact them.

The bus had departed from Larkin Sentral station in Johor Baru followed by a brief stop at the Endau bus station in Mersing before dropping passengers at the Terminal Sentral Kuantan here.

It is learnt that one of the passengers in the bus had undergone a Covid-19 test in Johor which later showed positive result, but the respective individual had already boarded the bus to Kuantan.