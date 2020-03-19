Green light for Penang city councils to act against those who flout MCO

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has instructed both city councils to tighten enforcement against those who flout the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Earlier this morning, large crowds were seen at the Air Itam market, despite the MCO being enforced for the second day.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers and personnel had used loudspeakers to advice the people to stay home at all times and only go out if necessary.

They said it was a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the MBPP and the Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) had taken measures to check against those who flouted the MCO since yesterday.

He said many may not understand the MCO as this was the first time it was implemented.

“Today, I have instructed both city councils to tighten enforcement against those who flout the MCO.

“This is for the good of everyone in Penang,” he told a press conference aired live over his personal Facebook page.

This is the first time Chow’s press conference was held in such a manner since the MCO came into force.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government would impose a 14-day Movement Control Order from March 18 to March 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

Chow had said that the Penang government would fully abide by the MCO.

Meanwhile, southwest district police set up a road block at Jalan Tun Dr Awang here to advice motorists to stay home unless involved in essential services.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent A.A. Anbalagan said most of the motorists said they were involved in essential services while others said they were out to buy food.

“This is one way to ensure the people comply with the MCO. We want to use the soft approach. If possible, we don’t want to take action against them.

“We hope everyone will cooperate and play their part,” he said.