Sabah Minister postpones wedding to stop spread of Covid19

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah minister is leading by example in containing the Covid-19 infection by postponing his wedding reception which was earlier scheduled for April 18.

State Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, 37, said he decided to postpone the wedding after considering several factor pertaining to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We were expecting about 700 guests, but now, even the church blessing ceremony has been postponed after advice from family members,” he said in a statement.

Ewon was engaged to Connie Parantis in November last year and they were pronounced husband and wife before the Native Court in Kota Belud on Feb 20.

“We would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers,” he said, adding that both dates will be announced later.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of a two-week Movement Control Order that began yesterday until March 31.

The order required the public, except those in essential services, to stay home, avoid mass gatherings that include religious and social, to keep social distance of at least a metre and to avoid travelling.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Information Department had conducted an Information on Wheels campaign that covered 25 districts.

“About 100 officers were involved in informing people in 150 locations statewide on the MCO.” a statement said.