110 new Covid-19 cases; tally now at 900

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry today announced 110 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 900.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases were now at a plateau, with no exponential increase.

“This is a good indication to our control methods. This has to do also with public awareness, good self-care, and compliance to all directives,” he told a press conference here today.

There were 117 new cases reported yesterday, 120 cases on Tuesday, 125 cases on Monday and 190 new cases on Sunday.

He said from the 110 new cases, 63 were related to the tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling mosque.

The remaining 47 cases, Dr Adham added, were from smaller cluster cases in the second wave of the outbreak.

“We also would like to announce that 15 cases have been cured and discharged, bringing the total number of cured cases to 75.

“To date, 20 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated at the intensive care unit and required ventilators to aid with breathing.”

To date, Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 223, followed by Kuala Lumpur (123), Sabah (112), and Johor (101).

Negri Sembilan has recorded 56 cases, Sarawak (51), Kelantan (44), Kedah (40), Perak (35), and Pahang and Johor with 32 cases each.

Meanwhile, Perlis has nine cases followed by Putrajaya (six) and Labuan (five).