RM500 cash assistance for poor petty traders, hawkers

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), through Zakat Penang, will provide a one-off RM500 cash assistance to petty traders, hawkers and workers categorised as hard core poor following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who is MAINPP president, said the move is aimed at reducing the burden of the poor, who are affected by the 14-day ruling.

He said they had set aside about RM3 million for the purpose.

"We understand the hardship these target groups faced due to the MCO, put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

"We hope that this financial assistance will help them in their times of need," he said when announcing the matter after chairing a meeting at Zakat Penang's headquarters here this afternoon.

Among those targetted are traders and hawkers running food stalls in pasar malam, pasar tani, by the roadside and in housing blocks, traders running clothing and household items in pasar malam, pasar tani, by the roadside and in housing blocks and small-time barber, all of whom operating in the state.

They have to work full-time, earn RM2,000 and below monthly and have less than RM5,000 savings.

Wet and morning markets' traders are not included in this assistance scheme.

Only the head of each family is eligible to apply and they can submit their forms for endorsement by the mosques' chairman, deputy chairman or secretary in their respective areas.

Zakiyuddin said those eligible could begin applying tomorrow until March 31.

At the same time, Zakiyuddin said they had also set aside more than RM300,000 to be given to some 764 mosques and suraus in the state to clean up and disinfect their premises.

"We are looking at giving RM500 to the mosques and RM300 to the suraus," he added.